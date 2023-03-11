The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Insider Liliana Esposito Sells 64,701 Shares of Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liliana Esposito also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50.

WEN opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 121.95%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

