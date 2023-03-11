ThetaDrop (TDROP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71,801.17

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, ThetaDrop has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $43.38 million and approximately $71,801.17 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

