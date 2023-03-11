Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,676 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.68% of Omnicell worth $26,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,496 shares of company stock worth $968,979. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMCL opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $138.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.10, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Several brokerages have commented on OMCL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

