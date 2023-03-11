Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 37,135 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vicor were worth $28,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vicor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.34. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Vicor had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,170 shares of company stock worth $1,127,932. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

