Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 82,456 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.07% of Summit Materials worth $29,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $34.40.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

