Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,015 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $32,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.