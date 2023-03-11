Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,256,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $30,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at $42,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after buying an additional 506,993 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 25.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 43,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 150.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 173,775 shares during the period.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $15,553,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,832,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,941,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $15,553,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,832,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,941,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $39,545.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,084,185 shares of company stock valued at $120,213,132. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

