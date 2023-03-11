Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 7,162 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NULV. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.