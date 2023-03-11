Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,317 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.60% of Driven Brands worth $28,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Driven Brands

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

