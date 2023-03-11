Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,820 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.10% of Knowles worth $34,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 12,434.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Knowles by 1,698.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 1,505,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Knowles by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE KN opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $22.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

About Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.