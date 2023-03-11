Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,085 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in argenx were worth $27,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. FMR LLC grew its position in argenx by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth about $35,741,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,689,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.50.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $341.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.73. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $267.35 and a 52 week high of $407.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 0.74.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

