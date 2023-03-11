Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.21 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $2.21 million and $202.58 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00430022 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,891.72 or 0.29066671 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0133105 USD and is up 10.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $224.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

