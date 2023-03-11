Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $2.40 million and $229.74 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01209972 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $405.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

