Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 49.6% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $627,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

VZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. 23,940,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,807,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.