Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded down $8.38 on Friday, reaching $471.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,373. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.67 and a 200-day moving average of $494.17. The company has a market capitalization of $209.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,952 shares of company stock worth $2,452,466. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

