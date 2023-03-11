Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $81.57. 4,727,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,636. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.