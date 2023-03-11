Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after buying an additional 572,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $443,216,000 after buying an additional 311,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after buying an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. 14,139,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,740,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

