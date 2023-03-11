Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.