Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

