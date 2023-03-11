Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.18. The stock had a trading volume of 69,274,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,945,746. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

