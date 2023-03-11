TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.67

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$133.67 and traded as high as C$135.66. TMX Group shares last traded at C$134.98, with a volume of 78,496 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities downgraded TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$134.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$133.67.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

TMX Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.