Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

TOL opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,825 shares of company stock worth $5,025,121. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

