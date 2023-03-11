Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.15

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.15 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 49.81 ($0.60). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 48.95 ($0.59), with a volume of 76,251 shares trading hands.

Topps Tiles Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.17. The stock has a market cap of £95.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,210.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, outdoor, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles; adhesives, tile backer boards, primers, grouts, silicones, trims, doorbars, under floor heating products, insulating boards, thermostats, wet room trays, wall panels, construction boards, grates, and drainage products; cleaning and maintenance, matting, leveling, and waterproofing and tanking products; and tools and accessories.

