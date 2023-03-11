Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Shares of TTC opened at $109.29 on Friday. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,097,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,668,000 after acquiring an additional 223,233 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

