Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83-$4.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Toro Stock Down 5.7 %

TTC opened at $109.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Raymond James raised Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Toro by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.