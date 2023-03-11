Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.42. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toro will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $118,097,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Toro by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,862,000 after acquiring an additional 476,439 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.