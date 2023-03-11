Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Shares Up 0.8%

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.50). 6,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 24,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.49).
Tortilla Mexican Grill Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.64. The stock has a market cap of £47.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,200.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.00.
Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile
Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.