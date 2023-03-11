Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:TOT opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at Total Energy Services

About Total Energy Services

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 197,833 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,711,215.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 222,433 shares in the company, valued at C$1,924,000.96. In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 197,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,711,215.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 222,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,924,000.96. Also, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach purchased 4,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,095.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,469.98. Insiders have bought a total of 314,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,501 over the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

See Also

