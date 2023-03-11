Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
TSE:TOT opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
