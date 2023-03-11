Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $8.42 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $145.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 40.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,744 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Townsquare Media Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on TSQ. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

