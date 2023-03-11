Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of TSQ stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
