Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

