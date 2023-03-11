TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Down 30.6% in February

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Price Performance

Shares of YTPG remained flat at $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,974. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG Pace Beneficial II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTPG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 33.4% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 100,221 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 100.7% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 502,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 252,205 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.