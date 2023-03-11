Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.82.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $227.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.29. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

