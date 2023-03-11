TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

TACT opened at $6.89 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,910,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

See Also

