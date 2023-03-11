Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $2,186,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

