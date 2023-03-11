Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at State Street

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

