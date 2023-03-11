Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,930,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,383,000 after buying an additional 163,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,806,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,864,000 after buying an additional 200,202 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,534,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Textron stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.