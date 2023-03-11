Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 140 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after acquiring an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.00.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,550.71 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,550.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,541.77. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

