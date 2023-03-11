Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 138 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 87.5% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.48 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.09 and its 200 day moving average is $175.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

