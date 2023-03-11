Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $418,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

