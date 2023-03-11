Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29), reports. The business had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Trean Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%.

Trean Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIG stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIG. JMP Securities downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trean Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 4,528.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

