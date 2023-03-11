Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29), reports. The business had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Trean Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%.
Shares of TIG stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIG. JMP Securities downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.
