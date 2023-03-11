Tremor International’s (TRMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Tremor International in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Tremor International stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.29 million, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.90. Tremor International has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $16.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tremor International by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

