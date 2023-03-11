Trican Well Service Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOLWF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

