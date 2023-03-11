Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Northcoast Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered Trimble from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trimble has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $74.87.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

