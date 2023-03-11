Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. CLSA upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $40.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,195,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after buying an additional 2,696,922 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 342.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,594,000 after buying an additional 2,681,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after buying an additional 2,581,113 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.