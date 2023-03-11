Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.07 and last traded at $57.07. Approximately 29,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 166,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.
TFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Triumph Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.
Triumph Financial Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.18.
About Triumph Financial
Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
