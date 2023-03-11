TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Robert M. Leonard Acquires 713 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.06 per share, with a total value of $24,997.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

TRST stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. Research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRST. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.