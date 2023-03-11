TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Robert M. Leonard Acquires 713 Shares

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.06 per share, with a total value of $24,997.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

TRST stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. Research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRST. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.