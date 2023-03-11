Twinbeech Capital LP Buys 42,765 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,397,000 after purchasing an additional 181,422 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 5.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,121,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,446,000 after buying an additional 219,576 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Syneos Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,532,000 after buying an additional 336,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after buying an additional 61,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,292,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

SYNH opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.66. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

