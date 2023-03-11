Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 13,548 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 24.1% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000.
RBC Bearings Trading Down 3.4 %
ROLL opened at $222.03 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.