Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 13,548 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 24.1% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 3.4 %

ROLL opened at $222.03 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.97.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

