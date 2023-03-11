Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 65,078 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 56.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.16 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

