Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.35

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 227.35 ($2.73) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($2.95). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 243 ($2.92), with a volume of 165,821 shares trading hands.

Tyman Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £469.16 million, a P/E ratio of 995.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 227.41.

Tyman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Tyman’s payout ratio is presently 5,833.33%.

About Tyman

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

